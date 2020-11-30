U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

