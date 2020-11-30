U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.
Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.
In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
