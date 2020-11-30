Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $445,508.85 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $445,508.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Bank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of Trimble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $354,471.00.

TRMB stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

