Todd Marshall Sells 80,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WAL opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.