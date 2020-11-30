Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $204,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 45.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 167,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,512 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $99.00 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.