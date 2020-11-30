The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in The Trade Desk by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.26.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,410,981.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $25,727,541. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $873.10 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $879.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.06, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $685.91 and a 200-day moving average of $488.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

