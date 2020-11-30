The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $74,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $735.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.53 and a 200-day moving average of $647.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.