The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $735.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.