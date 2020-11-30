The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,226 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Kroger by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,946 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $69,281,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Kroger by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,324,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

