The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,098 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of The Kroger worth $37,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

