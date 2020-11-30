The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 11.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

