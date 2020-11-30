Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3,140.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 873,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

NYSE TRGP opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

