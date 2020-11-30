Summit X LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $522,690,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,886,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.23 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

