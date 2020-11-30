Summit X LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $42.51 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

