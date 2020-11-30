Summit X LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.81 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

