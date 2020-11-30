Summit X LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $260.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.28. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $28,518,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,705 shares of company stock worth $137,323,883 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.