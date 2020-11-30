Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 419 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $107.18 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

