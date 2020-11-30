Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 18,139 Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mesoblast from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

