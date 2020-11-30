Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 133 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $528,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

