Summit X LLC Purchases New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CSFB began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

TD stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

