Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

