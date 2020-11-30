Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $371.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

