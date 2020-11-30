Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455,337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. 86 Research started coverage on Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

