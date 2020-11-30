Summit X LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31.

