Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

