Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $248.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $211.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $248.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

