Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.