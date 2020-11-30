Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,736,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.