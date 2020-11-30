Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,542,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $332,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,220 shares of company stock valued at $100,919,346. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.