Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.55 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,056.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

