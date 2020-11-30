Summit X LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $319.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,467 shares of company stock valued at $47,223,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

