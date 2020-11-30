Summit X LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $94.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

