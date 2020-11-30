Summit X LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.