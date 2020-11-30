Summit X LLC Invests $49,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $77.94 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

