Summit X LLC Invests $47,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH opened at $250.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $259.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.94.

