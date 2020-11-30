Summit X LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $205.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.12.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

