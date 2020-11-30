Summit X LLC Invests $36,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,864. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $224.31 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

