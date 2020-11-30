Summit X LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721,106 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $66.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

