Summit X LLC Buys New Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

SR opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

