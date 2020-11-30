Summit X LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $276.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.75. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $284.57.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

