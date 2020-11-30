Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 867 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 659.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 24,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $120.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

