Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $108.05 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $10,042,082.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $354,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 747,066 shares of company stock worth $76,337,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

