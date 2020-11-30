Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 1,353 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after buying an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

BSX opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,779 shares of company stock worth $6,007,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

