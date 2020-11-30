Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.46 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

