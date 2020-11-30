Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) vs. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) Critical Comparison

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 10.34% 16.02% 13.14% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $410.51 million 2.60 $32.29 million $1.82 33.54 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 309.91 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -20.10

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Wrap Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

