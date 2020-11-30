StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Head-To-Head Survey

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 4 7 0 2.64 CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $52.10, indicating a potential downside of 28.90%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 32.47 $203.54 million $0.70 104.69 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 1.77 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -8.53

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.52% 12.30% 4.02% CooTek (Cayman) -8.84% -83.47% -26.73%

Summary

StoneCo beats CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

