Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Square were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $212.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

