Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Critical Analysis

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sify Technologies and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $326.31 million 0.62 $9.36 million N/A N/A Oblong $12.83 million 2.02 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 2.91% 8.95% 3.01% Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91%

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Oblong on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; and operates online portfolio, including sify.com and samachar.com, gateway to the Internet by offering communication and search tools. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

