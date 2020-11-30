Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

NYSE SRE opened at $130.46 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

