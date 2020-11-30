Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,470 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Selective Insurance Group worth $60,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $63.78 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

