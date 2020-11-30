SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.11% of SEI Investments worth $78,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

